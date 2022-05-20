ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first City Market of the season allowed us to bring back our Catching up at City Market segment, with Jordan Zellman of the Rockford Park District joining us as our first guest. Derek Bayne and Zellman discussed this Sunday's "Tricks off the Tee" event, which is set for Sunday morning from 9-10:30 at Aldeen Practice Center. For more information, including a special promo code for $5 tickets, watch the interview with Jordan Zellman.
Catching up with Jordan Zellman
Derek Bayne
Sports Director
Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.
