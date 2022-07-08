Catching up at City Market - Tyler Elsbury

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.
This week we catch up with Byron native and Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury. He saw some playing time in all of Iowa's 14 games last year, as the Hawkeyes went 10-4. Elsbury is listed as Iowa's starting left guard following spring practice, so he'll have a chance to make his presence felt up front for the Hawkeyes in 2022.