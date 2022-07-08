 Skip to main content
Catching up at City Market - Tyler Elsbury

Tyler Elsbury Iowa

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.

This week we catch up with Byron native and Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury. He saw some playing time in all of Iowa's 14 games last year, as the Hawkeyes went 10-4. Elsbury is listed as Iowa's starting left guard following spring practice, so he'll have a chance to make his presence felt up front for the Hawkeyes in 2022.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

