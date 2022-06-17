 Skip to main content
Catching up at City Market - Taylor Frommer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.

This week we catch up with Taylor Frommer, a former Hononegah track and cross country standout who now runs at Illinois-Chicago. She's had a strong career at UIC after qualifying for state three times in both track and cross country while at Hononegah. Frommer talks about how she's preparing for her upcoming season of NCAA Division I cross country in the fall, and how she stays focused while running long distances.

