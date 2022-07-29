Catching up at City Market - Peyton Kennedy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.
This week Peyton Kennedy joins us to talk some basketball. The former Boylan star turned St. Louis Lady Billiken discusses her growth in the SLU basketball program, taking on a bigger role as an upperclassmen under a new coach, and what she expects next season.