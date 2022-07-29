Catching up at City Market - Joseph Zakrzewski

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.
This week we catch up with the voice of the IceHogs, Joseph Zakrzewski. The team broadcaster and marketing manager discusses the team's brand new office space, how the Blackhawks owning the team has changed things, and what to expect for next season in Rockford.