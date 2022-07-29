 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catching up at City Market - Joseph Zakrzewski

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Icehogs Web Pic
By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.

This week we catch up with the voice of the IceHogs, Joseph Zakrzewski. The team broadcaster and marketing manager discusses the team's brand new office space, how the Blackhawks owning the team has changed things, and what to expect for next season in Rockford.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you