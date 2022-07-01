Catching up at City Market - Jenna Turner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.
This week we catch up with Rock Valley College softball player Jenna Turner. The 2nd baseman discusses her opportunity to play in the Rockford Peaches weekend celebrity softball game, as well as her love for the movie 'A League of Their Own,' and moving up the NJCAA Division II level next year at Rock Valley.