Catching up at City Market - Jenna Turner

Jenna Turner at City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.

This week we catch up with Rock Valley College softball player Jenna Turner. The 2nd baseman discusses her opportunity to play in the Rockford Peaches weekend celebrity softball game, as well as her love for the movie 'A League of Their Own,' and moving up the NJCAA Division II level next year at Rock Valley.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

