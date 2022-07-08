 Skip to main content
Catching up at City Market - Dani Petrousek

Dani Petrousek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.

This week we catch up with Dani Petrousek, a gymnast at Western Michigan who grew up training at the Gymnastic Academy of Rockford. She discusses being named WMU's Most Improved Gymnast this past season, and how the GAR helped shape her into who she is today. The Rockford Christian grad will try to take another step next season in the Mid-American Conference, after being named Academic All-MAC last season.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

