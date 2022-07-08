Catching up at City Market - Dani Petrousek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.
This week we catch up with Dani Petrousek, a gymnast at Western Michigan who grew up training at the Gymnastic Academy of Rockford. She discusses being named WMU's Most Improved Gymnast this past season, and how the GAR helped shape her into who she is today. The Rockford Christian grad will try to take another step next season in the Mid-American Conference, after being named Academic All-MAC last season.