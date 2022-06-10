 Skip to main content
Catching up at City Market - Adeja Lambert

Adeja Lambert gold medals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, 13 WREX is hanging out at City Market, broadcasting live on Friday nights from downtown Rockford. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne brought back his 'Catching up at City Market' segment, in which he catches up with athletes from around the area.

This week we caught up with Adeja Lambert, the former Keith Country Day volleyball star who helped the Lady Cougars win two state championships in her time there. This year, she helped her team in Finland win two gold medals for the first time in team history. She's played three years in Finland, and also played a year in Germany after playing four years at Michigan in college.

To hear from Lambert, click on the video above.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

