Byron, Stillman Valley kick off season with rivalry game

OGLE CO. (WREX) — The Byron-Stillman Valley rivalry runs deep in the programs and the towns, with the high schools separated by about six miles. It's part of what it makes this opening week even more special.
"It's a huge deal in the community," Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said. "I have a unique perspective as I played here at Byron and experienced it as a player and as a coach now. Both towns have pride in their football. It's always a great game, physical game and one that we look forward to every year."
"Well, I think obviously the close proximity and we've both had pretty good programs over the years and it goes back a long ways," Stillman Valley head coach Mike Lalor says. "They've been playing 70-plus years or something like that. You've got in some cases, kids of dads and grandsons out on the field at this point. The tradition runs a long, long time. That's what adds something to it. There's been a lot of people involved with this for a long time."
The players on both teams hear about it when they're around town. They've grown up watching it, and now to play in the rivalry, they can feel it in the air.
"There's just a feeling, if you're a player, you have that sense against guys over there that they don't like you over there," Byron senior quarterback Braden Smith said. "Do we like them? Probably not. There's almost like a relationship, I like to say, that you can feel it."
The Cardinal players feel it on their side of the river as well.
"I just think it's something we've grown up with," Stillman Valley senior Aiden Livingston said. "Byron across the river, they've always been our rival. They've always been a team we've wanted to beat each year. I got friends over there, but once this week comes around, they're no longer friends. It's strictly business so I'm ready to play. That's just what it is. Good rivalry, that's what makes it fun."
"Beating our rivals, the state champs at our home field in week one, it would set the momentum for the whole season," added senior Porter Needs.
Coaches don't want to make too much out of one game, but this one means a lot to both teams as they try to start the season with a win.