Byron, Rockford Christian win soccer Regional titles

BYRON/ROCKFORD (WREX) — Byron and Rockford Christian both punched tickets to next week's 1-A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional with Regional championship wins Friday night.
Byron knocked off rival Stillman Valley, 2-0. The game was scoreless until Ella Grundstrom found Anika Roush with less than 15 minutes to play for the first goal of the game. Roush added another goal in the final minutes to secure the 2-0 victory, giving the Lady Tigers a Regional championship.
Rockford Christian jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead against Winnebago before beating the Lady Indians, 6-1. Molly Henderson scored both goals in the first half, putting the Lady Royal Lions in the position to win.
Byron and Rockford Christian could play for a Sectional title if they both make it through their semifinal games next week.