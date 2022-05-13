 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Byron, Rockford Christian win soccer Regional titles

  • 0
Byron soccer regional title

BYRON/ROCKFORD (WREX) — Byron and Rockford Christian both punched tickets to next week's 1-A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional with Regional championship wins Friday night.

Byron knocked off rival Stillman Valley, 2-0. The game was scoreless until Ella Grundstrom found Anika Roush with less than 15 minutes to play for the first goal of the game. Roush added another goal in the final minutes to secure the 2-0 victory, giving the Lady Tigers a Regional championship.

Rockford Christian jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead against Winnebago before beating the Lady Indians, 6-1. Molly Henderson scored both goals in the first half, putting the Lady Royal Lions in the position to win. 

Byron and Rockford Christian could play for a Sectional title if they both make it through their semifinal games next week.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you