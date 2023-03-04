 Skip to main content
Byron Lady Tigers runners-up in 2A State Tournament

  • 0
Byron 2nd in 2023 2A Tournament.png

NORMAL, Ill. — The Byron Lady Tigers have fallen just short of their third basketball title in program history in Saturday's 2A title game in Normal.

Mater Dei High School from Breese, Ill. defeated the Tigers 62-46, holding off a tough and experienced Byron team.

Saturday's win marks Mater Dei's first Girls Basketball title. Sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier achieved a triple-double in the game, scoring 23 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and blocking 10 shots (2A title game record) in just 30 minutes.

Byron finishes their season with a record of 32-3. Freshman Macy Groharing led the team with 14 points, 12 of which were from behind the three-point line. Senior Ava Kultgen had 12 points and six rebounds.

Ella Grundstrom, this week's Athlete of the Week, scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds. 

13 WREX's Ethan Wiles will have full highlights and reactions from CEFCU Arena in Normal tonight on 13 News at 6 and 10.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

