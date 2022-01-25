Byron girls shut down Stillman Valley in 2nd place showdown

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Rivals Byron and Stillman Valley met up with 2nd place in the Big Northern girls basketball standings on the line, with the Lady Tigers defeating Stillman Valley, 63-40. Ava Kultgen led the way with 23 points for Byron.
Byron took a 20-14 lead after 1 quarter, then used a 12-2 run to extend it to a 32-16 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers never looked back, running away with the big win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rockford Lutheran 45, Genoa-Kingston 33
Rock Falls 60, Oregon 27
Eastland 56, Polo 44
Orangeville 43, Pearl City 24
Hononegah 43, Belvidere North 42 (OT)
Boylan 51, Harlem 45
Jefferson 51, Freeport 41