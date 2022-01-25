 Skip to main content
Byron girls shut down Stillman Valley in 2nd place showdown

  • 0
Byron coach Eric Yerly talks to his team during a timeout

Lady Tigers get the 63-40 win

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Rivals Byron and Stillman Valley met up with 2nd place in the Big Northern girls basketball standings on the line, with the Lady Tigers defeating Stillman Valley, 63-40. Ava Kultgen led the way with 23 points for Byron.

Byron took a 20-14 lead after 1 quarter, then used a 12-2 run to extend it to a 32-16 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers never looked back, running away with the big win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rockford Lutheran 45, Genoa-Kingston 33

Rock Falls 60, Oregon 27

Eastland 56, Polo 44

Orangeville 43, Pearl City 24

Hononegah 43, Belvidere North 42 (OT)

Boylan 51, Harlem 45

Jefferson 51, Freeport 41

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

