WINNEBAGO (WREX) - Byron won their Big Northern rivalry match up against Winnebago on Friday. Both teams kept it close all night but the Tigers were able to pull away late to win it 54-51.
Byron Girls Basketball stays undefeated at Winnebago
- Eric Graver
-
- Updated
- 0
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
