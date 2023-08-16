Byron Football building off playoff experience

BYRON (WREX) - Byron football is always a force in the Big Northern, that should be the case again this year with a Tigers team that brings a lot of playoff experience.

After a State championship in 2021 and a State Semifinals trip in 2022, this years senior class knows what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

"We match up well when we play smart, physical, fast football," Senior Joshua Harris said. "That's what Byron is all about. We need to fire off the ball faster and make them quit."

"The experience is good," Senior Ashton Henkel said. "When we won State, every game down the run was close. We got a lot of experience from that and learned how to stay calm."

The Tigers host Rock Falls to open up their season.