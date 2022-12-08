BYRON (WREX) - Byron kept their strong start to the season going tonight with a 77-53 win over Sycamore. Over in Forreston, the Lena-Winslow Panthers won their rivalry game over Forreston 57-28.
Byron Basketball moves to 3-0, Lena-Winslow beats Forreston on the road
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
