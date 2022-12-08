 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Expect periods of sharply reduced visibilities and
hazardous travel due to slushy snow accumulations. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact portions of the morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to warm above
freezing through the late morning and afternoon with road
conditions likely to quickly improve as snow ends.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Byron Basketball moves to 3-0, Lena-Winslow beats Forreston on the road

BYRON (WREX) - Byron kept their strong start to the season going tonight with a 77-53 win over Sycamore. Over in Forreston, the Lena-Winslow Panthers won their rivalry game over Forreston 57-28. 

