Brunner brings basketball camp home to Aquin

FREEPORT (WREX) — Sophie Brunner made a lot of memories in Aquin's gym. She's making more by bringing her Sophie Brunner Basketball Academy back to her hometown, where she's passing on her knowledge of the game to the next generation.
"Just to have fun and get better and to be good teammates with each other," Brunner says is what she hopes the kids take away from the camp. "Learn how to share the ball, have good form, play good defense and just really love the game of basketball."
Her number 21 jersey looms large above the court. She led the Lady Bulldogs to back-to-back state championships in 2012 and '13. It's hard for her to believe that first title came ten years ago.
"I know right, it's crazy," she said. "I think that first state championship will always be special. Not only to us who were on the team but just to our community and what it meant to all of us because they all helped us get here. It's just an awesome thing and we always remember it. I know it was ten years ago but it's still something we all remember."
Brunner enjoys connecting with the community and passing along her knowledge of the game.
"It's special to provide them a place to come to have fun, to learn something, be around really great coaches who have a great knowledge of the game," Brunner says. "Just meet new people, that's what basketball is about. Meeting new people, having fun and playing the game and trying to get better."
Brunner also made sure to honor Adam Holder, the Aquin coach who passed away earlier this year. His initials adorn the sleeves of the camp shirts.
"Adam Holder was a really big supporter of this camp every year," Brunner explains. "He was a top donor for us. His son Andrew is in our camp this year. I just wanted to honor him because he's always been, not only for my camp, but just a huge supporter of me and my basketball career and just me as a person. It's special that we honored him."
Honoring those who always supported her, while supporting the next generation of athletes in her hometown, Sophie Brunner continues to use her platform to help others.