Brown leads Winnebago girls to win over Auburn; Belvidere North boys beat Harlem

Judy Krause talks to MIyah Brown.

Monday night high school basketball highlights.

ROCKFORD/MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Winnebago's Miyah Brown scored 32 points, including 15 in the 4th quarter, to lead Winnebago to a 61-48 win over Auburn. Winnebago led 30-13 at halftime, but Auburn charged back thanks to strong performances from Brooklyn Gray and Zhakyla Evans, cutting it down to a 7-point deficit with 2 minutes to play.

But big buckets from Campbell Schrank and Brown helped put the game away in the final minutes, lifting the 2nd ranked team in the state 2-A rankings to another win.

In NIC-10 boys basketball, Belvidere North beat Harlem, 50-17, in a makeup game after getting postponed a few weeks ago.

