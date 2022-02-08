Brown breaks 'Bago scoring record in win over Harlem

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Winnebago celebrated senior night against Harlem, honoring its seven seniors. The celebration got turned up a notch when Miyah Brown broke the school's all-time scoring record on a 2nd quarter free throw, giving her 1,783 career points. The old record, held by Carol Kloster, stood for 39 years. Brown's stellar career allowed her to break it on senior night.
"I mean it's a huge accomplishment," Brown said. "It was one of my huge goals. I'm so glad I did it at a home game, my senior night. That was really special for me."
She did it in a win, too. Winnebago took care of business against Harlem, 63-29. Harlem was without Mya Davidson and Myah Udell. Brown had no idea she was about to break the record.
"I knew I was close," Brown admitted. "I didn't know how close. I definitely did not know I was going to get it this game. They kept it a secret."
That made the moment more special. Brown's first basket of the game came when she rebounded her own miss and scored. She then hit a free throw to give her 3 points. Brown then finished a bucket down low to tie the record, with 1,782 points. She went to the free throw line with 2:23 left in the 2nd quarter and hit the 2nd of 2 free throws. Winnebago called a timeout and the celebration was on, as head coach Judy Krause presented her with a special basketball that Brown ran over and gave to her family before celebrating more with her team, and then getting back on the court to finish off the game. A deep Winnebago playoff run could give her the chance to reach the 2,000 point mark, but a state championship is the ultimate goal for this team.