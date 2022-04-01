Brett Connolly embracing veteran role with IceHogs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Brett Connolly plays the role of veteran on this young IceHogs team. After spending over a decade in the NHL, he's making the most of his time in Rockford.
"You want to be in the NHL, I want to be in the NHL and I'm working my way to get back," said Connolly. "But the opportunity presented itself for me to come down here to help these kids and there's a lot of people in there that are looking up to me."
In his time spent in the NHL, Connolly accomplished the biggest of goals, winning a Stanley Cup title with the Capitals in 2018.
"It was everything and more that I had dreamed of," said Connolly. "After I was in Boston I signed a one-year deal in Washington and I was extremely comfortable and obviously the team was very good and I fit in very well there, just got to go there and play. My second year there we won and got to play with a really good group of guys and played the best hockey of my career."
When it comes to hockey, Brett Connolly has seen it all. Over 700 professional games, including that Stanley Cup with the Capitals. Now with all of that knowledge, he returns to the AHL to teach these young players the way.
"I think it's always good to have a guy like that in the locker room. He has so much experience, he won the Stanley Cup," said IceHogs left wing Lukas Reichel. "He played so many years in the NHL. Especially for me and the younger guys that are trying to get the NHL, it's huge for us and he helps us a lot."
Connolly can relate to these young players, as he was once in their shoes.
"Everybody's wide-eyed to what they're dealing with," said Connolly. "All these guys are a part of such a historic franchise and you can tell that they want to play in the NHL bad and it's been a lot of fun getting to know these guys, like I said trying to help out but definitely see some similarities."
Brett Connolly embracing the role of veteran while staying hungry for more time in the NHL.