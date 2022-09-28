Boys golfers punch tickets to Sectionals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Guilford's Andrew Carey fired a 74 to win the 3-A Regional at Aldeen Golf Club, helping the Vikings advance to next week's Sectional round as a team. Fellow Guilford senior Jake Shiels shot an 83 to finish tied for 4th. Marc Cheng of Woodstock North took 2nd individually with a 76.
Hononegah's Jack Kitzman was right behind him in 3rd place with a 79, while the Indians' Zak Ketelsen came through with a big 83 to finish tied for 4th, while his teammates Landen Seymour (85) and Dylan Hyde (87) helped the Indians win the team title by one stroke over Woodstock North.
In 1-A, Rockford Lutheran also won the team title by one stroke, edging Byron. Rockford Christian finished 3rd to also advance as a team from the Oregon Regional at Silver Ridge. Byron's Maison Brandt took Medalist honors with a 72.
In 2-A, Boylan took the 2-A Marengo Regional title by two strokes over Prairie Ridge. Cooper Watt shot a 73 to finish 2nd individually behind Crystal Lake South's Nate Stewart. Kevin Clemens of Boylan finished 4th with a 77, while Belvidere North's Carson Rowe (80) and Andrew McCormick (82) both scored top seven finishes.