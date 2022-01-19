Boylan, Winnebago pick up girls basketball wins

ROCKFORD/BYRON (WREX) — Boylan and Auburn met up in NIC-10 girls basketball, with the Lady Titans winning, 48-39. Auburn led by 1 in the 3rd quarter before Boylan went on a 10-0 run behind sophomore Lily Esparza, who finished the game with 18 points. Auburn could never get back into it after that point. Boylan remains a game behind 1st place Hononegah in the standings.
Winnebago and Byron both came into the night undefeated in Big Northern Conference play, but the Lady Indians handled their rivals, 65-43. Winnebago and Stillman Valley are tied atop the league standings, as they get ready to play Saturday.