 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boylan, Winnebago pick up girls basketball wins

  • 0
Boylan's Lily Esparza corrals the ball after a block

Boylan knocks off Auburn, while Winnebago beats Byron

ROCKFORD/BYRON (WREX) — Boylan and Auburn met up in NIC-10 girls basketball, with the Lady Titans winning, 48-39. Auburn led by 1 in the 3rd quarter before Boylan went on a 10-0 run behind sophomore Lily Esparza, who finished the game with 18 points. Auburn could never get back into it after that point. Boylan remains a game behind 1st place Hononegah in the standings.

Winnebago and Byron both came into the night undefeated in Big Northern Conference play, but the Lady Indians handled their rivals, 65-43. Winnebago and Stillman Valley are tied atop the league standings, as they get ready to play Saturday.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you