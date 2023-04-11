BELVIDERE (WREX) - The Boylan Titans had their toughest test on the young season on Tuesday. The 2022 Super Sectional finishers went on the road to Belvidere North and beat the Blue Thunder 2-0 to pick up their second conference win of the season.
Boylan Titans Soccer picks up conference win over Belvidere North
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
