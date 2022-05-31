Boylan soccer, Hononegah volleyball fall one win short of state

GRAYSLAKE/GURNEE (WREX) — Boylan's girls soccer team and Hononegah's boys volleyball team both had a chance to punch tickets to state Tuesday night, but both fell just short, bringing their impressive seasons to a close.
In the 2-A Grayslake Central Super-Sectional, Boylan fell to Deerfield, 3-2, in penalty kicks. Boylan struck first in the game when Maggie Schmidt sent a great ball ahead to Kyra Cruickshank, who scored to give the Lady Titans a 1-0 lead. Deerfield's Emily Fox scored the equalizer late in the first half to make it a 1-1 game at the half. About 10 minutes into the 2nd half, Boylan's Izze Fritz fired a laser beam from about 30 yards out that found the top corner of the net to give Boylan the 2-1 lead. But Deerfield drew a penalty kick about midway through the 2nd half, and Fox just tucked it past Boylan freshman goalkeeper Natalya Razo to tie the game.
Razo came up with some big saves in overtime, while Boylan just missed on a couple of chances, with the Deerfield goalkeeper coming up big. They played to penalty kicks, where Deerfield won it in the 4th round. It's a tough way to end a great season for the Lady Titans.
"I'm so proud," Boylan head coach Taylor Meyers said. "This is a heartbreaking loss but what these girls accomplished this season and how far we've come, we got to the Elite Eight. That is something to be proud of, something the seniors and all the underclassmen should be proud of. The senior class is something very special and they left their mark. They left a legacy that will last far beyond this season. Girls coming up through the ranks will want to be like them and create the same experience that they did for these younger girls."
This was Boylan's first Super-Sectional appearance since 2014.
Hononegah's boys volleyball team was in new territory, becoming the first Rockford area team to win a game in the boys volleyball Sectionals. They had a chance to become the first team to go to state, but Libertyville upended the Indians, 2-1. Hononegah took the first set 25-19 and had a 24-20 lead in the 2nd set, before Libertyville stormed back to take it, 28-26. Libertyville then took the final set, 25-23, handing Hononegah its first loss of the season.