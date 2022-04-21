Boylan soccer edges Hononegah in PKs; Belvidere North blanks Auburn

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan and Hononegah battled for sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 soccer standings, with the Lady Titans emerging victorious, 3-2, in penalty kicks.
The game was scoreless until Audrey Cassata sent a long-range shot over the top of the keeper and in for the first goal of the game with about 27 minutes to play. With less than 10 minutes to go, Cassata scored another goal to give Hononegah a 2-0 lead.
But Boylan never gave up, with Ella Maier launching a long-range shot of her own that found the net over the top of the keeper with less than five minutes to go. Boylan kept pushing in the final minutes, earning a corner kick in the final 30 seconds. Emma Ambrose served up a perfect ball that Maier headed in for the equalizer with 14 seconds remaining.
After two scoreless ten minute overtime sessions, the game went to penalty kicks. Hononegah goalkeeper Keeasha Johnson-Lamm stopped Boylan's shot in the 3rd round of penalty kicks. But Boylan keeper Kit Wardenburg did her part and stopped a shot as well, giving both teams 4-5 and forcing extra shooters. After Hononegah missed in the 6th round, Boylan's Izze Fritz tucked one just past the keeper to end it in the 6th round, giving Boylan a 3-2 win and sole possession of first place in the conference.