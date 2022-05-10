Boylan soccer clinches NIC-10 title; Guilford shuts out Belvidere North

ROCKFORD/BELVIDERE (WREX) — Boylan's girls soccer team is back on top of the NIC-10, knocking off defending champion Freeport, 3-1, to essentially wrap up the conference title. The Lady Titans are the lone remaining unbeaten team at 8-0, with a game remaining against an East team that is tied for last in the conference.
Izze Fritz started the scoring for Boylan, tucking in a shot from a tough angle to give Boylan a 1-0 lead with 11:45 left in the first half. With 21 seconds left in the half, Boylan's Joscelyn Posada sent in a beautiful ball that Claire Kirkham slid to knock into the net for a 2-0 halftime lead. The Lady Titans added another one less than three minutes into the 2nd half, as Kirkham scored her 2nd goal of the night. Autumn Diduch responded with a goal for Freeport less than a minute later, but that was all Freeport could muster.
In other NIC-10 play Guilford took down Belvidere North, 2-0, behind an impressive performance in net from senior goalkeeper Taylor Gallaher.