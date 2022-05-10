 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boylan soccer clinches NIC-10 title; Guilford shuts out Belvidere North

  • Updated
  • 0
Boylan celebrates Claire Kirkham's goal

ROCKFORD/BELVIDERE (WREX) — Boylan's girls soccer team is back on top of the NIC-10, knocking off defending champion Freeport, 3-1, to essentially wrap up the conference title. The Lady Titans are the lone remaining unbeaten team at 8-0, with a game remaining against an East team that is tied for last in the conference.

Izze Fritz started the scoring for Boylan, tucking in a shot from a tough angle to give Boylan a 1-0 lead with 11:45 left in the first half. With 21 seconds left in the half, Boylan's Joscelyn Posada sent in a beautiful ball that Claire Kirkham slid to knock into the net for a 2-0 halftime lead. The Lady Titans added another one less than three minutes into the 2nd half, as Kirkham scored her 2nd goal of the night. Autumn Diduch responded with a goal for Freeport less than a minute later, but that was all Freeport could muster.

In other NIC-10 play Guilford took down Belvidere North, 2-0, behind an impressive performance in net from senior goalkeeper Taylor Gallaher.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you