 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boylan looks to climb to top of NIC-10

  • 0
Boylan football

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan returns a lot of talent from a team that lost to the eventual state champion in the 5-A playoffs last year, giving Fenwick a tough game in the 2nd round. The returning seniors are hungry to leave their mark on the program as they step into leadership roles.

"I love leading the team so much and I'm excited to see where we go," senior lineman Maxton Montoya said. "People are coming out here after we lost a lot of people last year. People know they need to step up and that's exactly what they're doing."

The Titans focus on the little things, with a detail-oriented approach that makes sure players stay on the upswing.

"It's a big deal, just gotta keep guys focused and try to tell the guys to get one percent better every day and come out and give it all they got," senior wide receiver Mark Harris said.

Boylan looks to contend in the NIC-10 and in the postseason this year. It all starts with a Saturday afternoon game at home against East.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you