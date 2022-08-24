Boylan looks to climb to top of NIC-10

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan returns a lot of talent from a team that lost to the eventual state champion in the 5-A playoffs last year, giving Fenwick a tough game in the 2nd round. The returning seniors are hungry to leave their mark on the program as they step into leadership roles.
"I love leading the team so much and I'm excited to see where we go," senior lineman Maxton Montoya said. "People are coming out here after we lost a lot of people last year. People know they need to step up and that's exactly what they're doing."
The Titans focus on the little things, with a detail-oriented approach that makes sure players stay on the upswing.
"It's a big deal, just gotta keep guys focused and try to tell the guys to get one percent better every day and come out and give it all they got," senior wide receiver Mark Harris said.
Boylan looks to contend in the NIC-10 and in the postseason this year. It all starts with a Saturday afternoon game at home against East.