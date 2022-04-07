Boylan, Hononegah earn key NIC-10 soccer wins

ROCKFORD/LOVES PARK (WREX) — On a chilly, rainy night that featured a couple of big NIC-10 soccer showdowns, Boylan and Hononegah emerged victorious to stay in early control of their conference title hopes.
Boylan and Belvidere North played to penalty kicks, where the Lady Titans won by drilling all five of their attempts, while goalie Kit Wardenburg stopped one Belvidere North attempt. Boylan won 2-1 after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie through 100 minutes. It was the first conference game of the season for Boylan, while North falls to 2-1 in NIC-10 play.
Hononegah got two first half goals to beat Guilford, 2-0. The Lady Indians remain unbeaten in league play with the victory.
Freeport also remained undefeated with an 8-0 win over Auburn.