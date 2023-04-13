Boylan High School celebrates college signings

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Boylan celebrated another great senior athletics class with a signing ceremony on Thursday. Seven athletes heard the cheers from family and friends as they signed to play in college.
Molly Ryan and Nathan Anderson are both swimming at the next level, with Ryan heading to Grinnell College and Anderson at Saint Ambrose.
Samantha Appino will play softball at Edgewood College and Tessa Lawson will golf at Carroll University.
Three football players will continue their careers as well. Alberto Chavez will join Tessa Lawson at Carroll University.
The celebration in the cafeteria marked a lot of dreams coming true for the high school athletes.
"It's a relief," Molly Ryan said. "Swimming in college has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember."
Mark Harris and J'Mar Johnson will remain teammates at Roosevelt University. The two cousins have played together since middle school and have always wanted to play their college football together.
"It feels great to go down there with someone I've been with since middle school," J'Mar Johnson said. "We're cousins, so it's a family thing."
"We've been growing up together since we were five years old," Mark Harris said. "I'm really excited, it makes me more comfortable going into college with my cousin."