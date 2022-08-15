Boylan girls win RCC Invite

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school golf season is in full swing, as Rockford Country Club hosted its annual RCC Invite, one of the marquee early-season events for girls golfers.
Ella Greenberg led the way, shooting a 74 to take home the individual title by 4 strokes, while also helping Boylan win the team title by 13 strokes over Lincoln-Way West. Eva Greenberg helped the Lady Titans' cause by shooting an 80, good for 4th place overall.
Guilford's Kayla Sayyalinh shot an 81 to finish in 5th place. Belvidere's Emma Pierson scored a 3rd place finish by shooting a 79.