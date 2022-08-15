Boylan girls win RCC Invite

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boylan golfer Ella Greenberg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school golf season is in full swing, as Rockford Country Club hosted its annual RCC Invite, one of the marquee early-season events for girls golfers.

Ella Greenberg led the way, shooting a 74 to take home the individual title by 4 strokes, while also helping Boylan win the team title by 13 strokes over Lincoln-Way West. Eva Greenberg helped the Lady Titans' cause by shooting an 80, good for 4th place overall.

Guilford's Kayla Sayyalinh shot an 81 to finish in 5th place. Belvidere's Emma Pierson scored a 3rd place finish by shooting a 79.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011.

