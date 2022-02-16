 Skip to main content
Boylan edges Hononegah by 1; Guilford takes care of Freeport

Hononegah's Mike Miller draws up a play late against Boylan.

ROCKTON/ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan and Hononegah came down to the last shot, but the Indians' attempt at the buzzer was just off the mark, giving Boylan a 55-54 win to close out the NIC-10 regular season. It was a tight game throughout, with Austin Hocking hitting three 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter for Boylan, with Hononegah's Braden Savitsky-Linde countering with 10 points in the quarter. Boylan stretched the lead to 7 early in the 4th quarter, but Hononegah pulled it close with some clutch shots from Owen Hart and Savitsky-Lynde. But the last second 3-pointer fell just short, as the Titans emerged victorious.

Also in the NIC-10, Freeport played tough early against Guilford, but the Vikings pulled away for a 72-48 victory. Elsewhere, Auburn defeated Belvidere North, 50-34, while Jefferson knocked off Belvidere. 

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

