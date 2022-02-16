Boylan edges Hononegah by 1; Guilford takes care of Freeport

ROCKTON/ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan and Hononegah came down to the last shot, but the Indians' attempt at the buzzer was just off the mark, giving Boylan a 55-54 win to close out the NIC-10 regular season. It was a tight game throughout, with Austin Hocking hitting three 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter for Boylan, with Hononegah's Braden Savitsky-Linde countering with 10 points in the quarter. Boylan stretched the lead to 7 early in the 4th quarter, but Hononegah pulled it close with some clutch shots from Owen Hart and Savitsky-Lynde. But the last second 3-pointer fell just short, as the Titans emerged victorious.
Also in the NIC-10, Freeport played tough early against Guilford, but the Vikings pulled away for a 72-48 victory. Elsewhere, Auburn defeated Belvidere North, 50-34, while Jefferson knocked off Belvidere.