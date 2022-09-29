Boylan, Belvidere take girls golf Regional titles

ROCKFORD/POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — A couple of NIC-10 girls golf teams took home Regional championships to advance to next week's Sectional round of the postseason.
In 1-A, Boylan rolled to the team title by 49 strokes over 2nd place Winnebago, while Byron edged Rockford Christian by one stroke for 3rd place to qualify for Sectionals. The golfers were delayed by about an hour at Atwood Homestead Golf Course due to frost in the morning, but the afternoon brought about a battle for Medalist honors between Boylan sisters. Ella and Eva Greenberg both shot 79 through 18 holes, but Eva birdied the 3rd playoff hole to edge her older sister for Medalist honors. Winnebago's Kyra Simon took 3rd place individually, while her teammate Ella Provi also scored a top ten finish.
Rockford Christian's Meghan Lynch shot an 86, tied with Galena's Ayden Wells for 4th place. Stillman Valley's Amelia Dunseth and Oregon's Ava Hackman tied for 6th after shoting 87.
In the 2-A Regional at Timber Pointe Golf Club, Belvidere took home the team Regional title, beating out 2nd place Sycamore by 11 strokes for the trophy. Guilford took 3rd as a team to also qualify for Sectionals. Guilford senior Kayla Sayyalinh won Medalist honors with a 74, beating out Belvidere sophomore Emma Pierson by 5 strokes. Sycamore's Brianna Chamoun took 3rd with an 80.