Boylan, Belvidere North set for Friday night showdown

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Four NIC-10 teams remain among the ranks of the unbeaten after two weeks. Those four teams comprise two head-to-head matchups for a share of first place this week. Hononegah and Guilford play Saturday afternoon in one of those showdowns. The other matchup of unbeatens pits Boylan against Belvidere North in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week. Even though the Blue Thunder and the Titans are both 2-0, the coaches expect more from their teams as they head into a key matchup.
"I don't think we've played our best football yet," Belvidere North head coach Jeff Beck said. "We've played well enough to win our first two. We're still just trying to look to improve, get our group better and try to get a little more consistent. We've shown some flashes of some really good things in the first two weeks but still up and down as far as our consistency goes. Just trying to strive to hit that point where we're doing things right as close to all the time as we can."
Boylan easily has the widest margin of victory in the NIC-10 through two weeks, outscoring East and Jefferson by a combined 111-7. A lot of those points came on short fields thanks to the defense and special teams, so head coach John Cacciatore wants to see the offense put together some longer drives against a tough Blue Thunder defense.
"Each week whether we win or lose, we go back and we have our humble pie on Monday and we figure out what it is we didn't do well," Cacciatore says. "What it was we have to get done better. It always comes down to execution. Sometimes it comes down to did we execute for one quarter, did we execute for a half. That's not good enough. You gotta find a way to execute every single play for four quarters. Much the same way we're talking about attention to detail on the defensive side, we have to do the same thing on the offensive side and not just be satisfied with whatever points show up on the board."
Belvidere North beat Boylan last year, just the Blue Thunder's 2nd win over the Titans in program history. This week's game could produce another good matchup with an early conference lead on the line.
"Oh yeah, I'm really excited," Blue Thunder senior Nick Winters said. "I've been looking forward to this game since week one. I can't wait. Last year we got the best of them, hoping to get the best of them again so I'm excited."
"The mindset is to go do our job and go do it 100 percent," Boylan senior Mark Harris said. "Give all that we got and execute coach's gameplan for the week."
Execution will be key for both teams, especially on defense. The Titans have to contend with North's tricky triple option, while the Blue Thunder must contend with Boylan's balanced attack. It has all the makings of a great game of the week to kick off week 3 of Friday Night Football.