Bobby VanSistine wins IHSA Girls Golf Coach of the Year

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Lady Titans girls head golf coach Bobby VanSistine was named the IHSA Girls Golf Coach of the Year. VanSistine's teams have consistently competed for championships despite the low numbers in the program. Getting recognized by the state is a huge honor for the Boylan head coach.
"It was very surprising," VanSistine said. "I was very excited. It's such an honor. It was very cool to see and I'm truly honored. I think I'm a coach that I push them when I need to. But I also try to let them get there on their own. I like them to want to practice. I'm not one that's gonna be like hey let's go practice for four hours. I give them time to get their homework done. I want them to want to do better."