Blackhawks trade Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell to Bruins

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Blackhawks announced their trading longtime IceHogs defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to the Bruins on Monday. Regula and Mitchell have both played in Rockford for the past three seasons.
Regula played in 108 games, scoring 12 goals and 39 assists. While Mitchell lit the lamp 13 times with 29 assists in his time in Rockford.
Chicago is getting a big return in the trade. Chicago receivers forward Nick Foligno and former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall in the move. Hall was drafted first overall in 2010 and has scored 264 goals in his NHL career. The veteran scored 16 times in Boston last season.