Blackhawks recall forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from IceHogs

The two forwards have scored a combined 74 points for the IceHogs this season

ROCKFORD (WREX) - IceHogs forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney are on their way to the NHL after being recalled by the Blackhawks on Wednesday. 

Reichel, the 2020 first round draft pick, had just hit a game winning goal in overtime on Tuesday night. Less than 24 hours later, he's on his way to Chicago. The 20 year old has scored 36 points on the year, good for fifth best in the AHL.

Brett Seney joins Reichel on the way up to the NHL. The 26 year old forward has lit up the scoreboard this season, scoring 38 points in 32 contests. 

