Big 2nd half propels East soccer to win over Winnebago

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Facing a 2-1 hole in the 2nd half, the East girls soccer team scored 4 straight goals to beat Winnebago, 5-2, in the season opener.
East got on the board 1st when Olivia Gomez sent a ball ahead to Isabella Garrelts, who got the scoring started. Winnebago answered later in the 1st half when Sydney Longanecker found the net to tie it at one.
In the 2nd half, the Lady Indians took the lead on a goal off the foot of Hailey Westphal. But with 25 minutes remaining, East tied it up when Garrelts found Gomez to make it 2-2. Seven minutes later, East's Diana Medina kicked one from long range over the top of the keeper and into the corner of the net, the perfect placement to give the Lady E-Rabs the lead. They would tack on two more goals to win 5-2.