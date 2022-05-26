Bertolino, Powers sprint to state

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere North is traditionally known for its talented distance runners. But Nico Bertolino and Tristen Powers showed off their sprinting speed at Sectionals last week, finishing 1st and 2nd in the 100 meter dash to qualify for state.
"It's very exciting," Bertolino, a sophomore, said. "I've never been to state. I get to rep a new jersey too, that will be cool. It feels amazing."
Powers is a senior, and finishing his career in multiple events at state is a great way to go out.
"I'm loving it man," Powers said. "It's unreal. I didn't think it was going to happen, especially in an open hundred. It's kind of a big deal. I'm glad we got to do that together. I'm just super excited man."
The prelims for 3-A are set for Friday afternoon in Charleston, with the finals for all three classifications scheduled for Saturday.