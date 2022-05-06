Belvidere's Morris, five Boylan athletes make commitments

BELVIDERE/ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the school year getting into the final weeks, high school athletes continue to make their college plans official. Belvidere softball player McKenna Morris signed to play at Northwood University in Michigan. She's thrilled for the chance to compete at the next level.
"It's beyond special," Morris said. "I've looked forward to a day like this since I was little. Since I was eight. I couldn't ask for more than everybody that came out and just supported me."
Boylan held a signing ceremony for five of its athletes who will play college sports. Joey Appino will play baseball at Carroll, while Alex Easton and Blaise Mace will play baseball together at Rockford University. Soccer star Jack Bonavia, who helped lead Boylan to a state title, will play at North Central College. Volleyball player Angel Reyes-Delgado will play in college at Judson.