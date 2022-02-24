Belvidere's Beaudet, Aquin's Holder earn FNN Performance of the Week poll wins

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The results are in for the latest Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week polls. For the boys, Belvidere's Ryan Beaudet gets the honor. And for the girls, Aquin's Megan Holder rallied the most votes by a wide margin.
Beaudet earned 41 percent of the 1,476 votes we received across our website and Twitter. Evan Davidson of Stillman Valley was the next closest at 32 percent, while Lena-Winslow's Luke Benson earned 19 percent and Genoa-Kingston's Colin Nesler rounded it out with 8 percent.
Holder earned a whopping 71 percent of the 949 total votes in the girls poll. Byron's Ava Kultgen had 19 percent, while Stockton's Kenze Haas tallied 8 percent and Sycamore's Evyn Carrier got 2 percent.