Belvidere North's "Hype Man" Marcus Walker

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Blue Thunder doesn't roll without Marcus Walker.
"Everybody knows him," said boys head basketball coach Todd Brannan.
He's one of the faces of Belvidere North athletics. Coming here his sophomore year he knew exactly what he wanted to be.
"My first year here, we had our parent-player meetings and he was sitting there with his mom I got done talking to everybody and and he raised his hand, I hadn't met him yet," said Brannan. "I'd heard about him but hadn't met him, and he said I want to be your manager."
Marcus has managed volleyball, and basketball. Ever since, he's become everybody's hype man, and best friend.
"It's a lot of fun, no question," said Walker. Everybody loves me, like the student section, my mom. The people and all the coaches. It's a good experience."
Marcus has an intellectual disability and graduated from North last year. Even though he doesn't play, he has a big impact on what happens on the court for his team.
"I can't think of any times, any memories that Marcus isn't in for basketball," said senior basketball player Aaron Winters. "It's always reassuring knowing that he's always there, say we miss a couple of shots he's always like 'hey, you're good."
It goes both ways, Marcus has many great memories with his boys on the hardwood. It's hard to choose just one.
"Pasta parties, we talking, hanging out, talking about stuff, watching basketball together," said Walker. "Practice, every practice. Good energy, gameday, listening to music, that's my favorite part, good energy and going crazy after we win games. That's my favorite part with the team."
If he could sum up Belvidere North in one word?
"Home," said Walker. "B-North has been my home since my Sophomore year since I lived here."
As his time at North comes to a close at the end of this season, there's gratitude towards all who made this a great experience.
"All the coaches, they support me for this whole ride," said Walker. "Also thank you to Amanda, Jackie, the whole volleyball girls team, the student section, the rest of the teammates I had these past years here, glad to call home."
Marcus Walker is the ultimate hype man, to teammates and coaches that will forever be friends.