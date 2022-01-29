Belvidere North, Hononegah, North Boone and Byron cheer advance to state

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere North's Co-ed cheer squad posted the best score in the state across all sectional levels, posting a near-perfect 97.83 to capture the sectional title.
Hononegah also advances to state after posting a 87.10, securing the fifth spot in the large school ranks.
Byron and North Boone are also headed to state, as they round out local teams heading to Bloomington next week. The Tigers finished fourth in the small school bracket, scoring a 82.83, and the Vikings finished second posting a 94.67.