Belvidere North edges Belvidere in girls hoops; Freeport boys beat Boylan

BELVIDERE/ROCKFORD (WREX) — In a battle for Belvidere bragging rights, Belvidere North went across town and beat Belvidere, 39-32. The Lady Bucs played tough on senior night, a night they also honored former star Amanda Levens, who was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame a couple of years ago. Levens, who coaches the University of Nevada women's basketball team, was not there, but some of her family members attended the ceremony and the school played a video message from Levens between the JV and varsity games.
In NIC-10 boys basketball, Freeport used a huge 2nd quarter to beat Boylan, 68-58. The Pretzels outscored the Titans, 22-4, in the 2nd period and led by as many as 25 before finishing off the big victory.