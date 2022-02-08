 Skip to main content
Belvidere North edges Belvidere in girls hoops; Freeport boys beat Boylan

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Leonard coaches Belvidere North against Belvidere

NIC-10 girls and boys highlights from Tuesday, Feb. 8.

BELVIDERE/ROCKFORD (WREX) — In a battle for Belvidere bragging rights, Belvidere North went across town and beat Belvidere, 39-32. The Lady Bucs played tough on senior night, a night they also honored former star Amanda Levens, who was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame a couple of years ago. Levens, who coaches the University of Nevada women's basketball team, was not there, but some of her family members attended the ceremony and the school played a video message from Levens between the JV and varsity games.

In NIC-10 boys basketball, Freeport used a huge 2nd quarter to beat Boylan, 68-58. The Pretzels outscored the Titans, 22-4, in the 2nd period and led by as many as 25 before finishing off the big victory.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

