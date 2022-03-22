 Skip to main content
Belvidere North continues strong start to soccer season with win over Belvidere

Belvidere North celebrates a goal in the rain

BELVIDERE (WREX) — On a rainy night in Belvidere, the Lady Blue Thunder scored eight goals in the first half to knock off crosstown rival Belvidere, 8-0, in a rain-shortened game. The game was called at halftime due to deteriorating field conditions.

Cortlyn Hefty tallied her third straight four-goal game, helping Belvidere North off to a perfect 3-0 start to the season. This was North's first conference win of the season, while Belvidere falls to 1-1 on the season, and 0-1 in the NIC-10.

Hailie Schafman added two goals, while Grace Mitchell and Adrianely Galicia also scored goals.

