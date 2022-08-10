Belvidere North brings energy on 1st day of padded practice

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The intensity is heating up on the third day of high school football practice, as teams strap on the pads and get a little more physical. Belvidere North hit the practice field Wed. morning to put in some work. The Blue Thunder have a new quarterback running their traditional triple option offense this year.
Maddox Gyllenswan takes over for Mason Weckler, who graduated this past spring. Gyllenswan has the option to get the ball to his junior classmates Nico Bertolino and Joseph Brown, a couple of talented running backs with breakaway ability.
"It's great," Gyllenswan said. "They're super fast, they got moves. It's real easy once I pitch the ball, you just watch them run down the field. You're like, 'How's it so easy for them?' It's really nice to see them run that fast."
Head coach Jeff Beck brought this style of play to Belvidere North and has found success in the NIC-10. Having those two running backs helps the offense run that much more effectively.
"Nico Bertolino and Joseph Brown both started for us last year as sophomores," Beck said. "To have them back with that season of experience, I kind of look at them like seniors now. They already have a varsity season underneath their belt. We're looking for them to be big-play guys for us and be leaders for us on offense and defense."
Belvidere North opens the season at home against Freeport on Saturday, Aug. 27, with a noon kickoff.