 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Belvidere North brings energy on 1st day of padded practice

  • 0
Belvidere North huddle

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The intensity is heating up on the third day of high school football practice, as teams strap on the pads and get a little more physical. Belvidere North hit the practice field Wed. morning to put in some work. The Blue Thunder have a new quarterback running their traditional triple option offense this year. 

Maddox Gyllenswan takes over for Mason Weckler, who graduated this past spring. Gyllenswan has the option to get the ball to his junior classmates Nico Bertolino and Joseph Brown, a couple of talented running backs with breakaway ability.

"It's great," Gyllenswan said. "They're super fast, they got moves. It's real easy once I pitch the ball, you just watch them run down the field. You're like, 'How's it so easy for them?' It's really nice to see them run that fast."

Head coach Jeff Beck brought this style of play to Belvidere North and has found success in the NIC-10. Having those two running backs helps the offense run that much more effectively.

"Nico Bertolino and Joseph Brown both started for us last year as sophomores," Beck said. "To have them back with that season of experience, I kind of look at them like seniors now. They already have a varsity season underneath their belt. We're looking for them to be big-play guys for us and be leaders for us on offense and defense."

Belvidere North opens the season at home against Freeport on Saturday, Aug. 27, with a noon kickoff.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you