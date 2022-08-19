Beloit Turner dominates in first game of the season

BELOIT (WREX) - The Beloit Turner Trojans had a dominant performance to start off their 2022 campaign, beating East Troy 48-0. Beloit Turner's offense was locked in all game, going into the half up 28-0.
Turner kept the momentum in the second half, scoring in their first possession with a 47 yard touchdown from Sean Fogel to Connor Hughes.
The Turner defense forced a turnover in the following drive. Following the turnover, Quarterback Sean Fogel stayed locked in with a perfect touchdown pass to Tyler Sutherland who made a diving catch in the end zone.
The Trojans play another home game next Friday night against St. Francis.