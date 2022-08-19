 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following counties, Ogle and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1112 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated earlier storms had
produced up to 2 inches of rain with additional heavy
rainfall moving into the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area as a second round of showers and storms
develop. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Byron, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago,
Pecatonica, New Milford, Seward, Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Beloit Turner dominates in first game of the season

  • Updated
  • 0

BELOIT (WREX) - The Beloit Turner Trojans had a dominant performance to start off their 2022 campaign, beating East Troy 48-0. Beloit Turner's offense was locked in all game, going into the half up 28-0. 

Turner kept the momentum in the second half, scoring in their first possession with a 47 yard touchdown from Sean Fogel to Connor Hughes. 

The Turner defense forced a turnover in the following drive. Following the turnover, Quarterback Sean Fogel stayed locked in with a perfect touchdown pass to Tyler Sutherland who made a diving catch in the end zone. 

The Trojans play another home game next Friday night against St. Francis. 

