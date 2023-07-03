 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beloit Sky Carp walk it off against South Bend Cubs

  • 0

BELOIT (WREX) - Late inning heroics from Khalil Watson and Davis Bradshaw pushed the Sky Carp past the Cubs on Monday night. Beloit went into the bottom of the 9th down a run, but Khalil Watson tied things up stealing home. Later in the frame, Davis Bradshaw notched the walk-off hit to secure the 7-6 win. Beloit took 5 games out of 6 in their home series against South Bend. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you