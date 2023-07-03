BELOIT (WREX) - Late inning heroics from Khalil Watson and Davis Bradshaw pushed the Sky Carp past the Cubs on Monday night. Beloit went into the bottom of the 9th down a run, but Khalil Watson tied things up stealing home. Later in the frame, Davis Bradshaw notched the walk-off hit to secure the 7-6 win. Beloit took 5 games out of 6 in their home series against South Bend.
Beloit Sky Carp walk it off against South Bend Cubs
Eric Graver
Sports Director
