Beloit Sky Carp to play as ‘Paletas de Beloit’ for five games in upcoming season

BELOIT (WREX) - The Beloit Sky Carp will on an alternate identity this season to celebrate the local Hispanic heritage in the Stateline.
The Sky Carp will join Minor League baseball teams around the country in the "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" program. The program is designed to embrace the culture of communities' surrounding local teams. The Sky Carp's idea started with a simple trip to get some ice cream.
"Let's celebrate Mexican culture here in town," Vice President of Entertainment Maria Valentyn said. "Then it was like, 'alright, what would resonate with those folks.' Driving by one day, I saw La Michoacana, which is a Mexican ice cream store. I was just completely blown away by the colors, the fun flavors and how everything was homemade."
The idea led to the Beloit Paletas, The Sky Carps alternate identity for five games in the 2023 season.
"They had a ton of fun coming up with the color scheme," Valentyn said. "We figured with lime being the most popular flavor for Paletas, it was the perfect one to go with for our jerseys."
The new look is all a part of Beloit's goal to embrace all walks of life at ABC Supply Stadium.
"I've had the really the luxury and the privilege of doing this in other markets too," Sky Carp Team President Zach Brockman said. "Seeing the impact that it has, we need to consider ourselves very fortunate."
"How can we celebrate different members of our community to make them want to come to the ballpark? Because, like our President Zach Brockman said today, this is a stadium for everyone," Valentyn said.
The Paletas de Beloit will take the field for the first time on Cinco de Mayo.