Bears donate $10K to RPS 205 football programs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Chicago Bears visited Rockford to put on a football camp and donate $10-thousand to RPS 205 football programs. Auburn, East, Guilford and Jefferson will each get $2,500.
The Bears have continued to provide a presence in the Rockford area. Last month, they came to town to help put on a girls flag football clinic and start a girls flag football program at area high schools.
"Our goal is to make the game of football accessible and equitable," said Gustavo Silva, the Bears' manager of youth football and community programs. "That includes youth, girls flag is important to us, as well as boys high school football. We wanted to really wrap around the Rockford community and make sure we're supporting at all levels in every way possible."
The relationship between the Bears and the Rockford Park District continues to grow.
"The Bears have shown support for Rockford youth for many, many years," said Lamont Jones, the Rockford Park District's general manager of youth sports. "This is another great opportunity. This is a great opportunity for the Rockford Park District, Rockford Public Schools and the Chicago Bears to team up to bring a nice day of competition."
The competition portion came in the form of 7-on-7 scrimmages between the four high school teams at Clarence Hicks Memorial Park, after a football camp in the morning which featured a few former Bears players.