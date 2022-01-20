 Skip to main content
Bears 2022 opponents announced

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Chicago Bears are turning the page to 2022, as they start to focus on their opponents come next season.

On top of their NFC North opponents, the Bears will play the AFC East, hosting the Bills and Dolphins, and will travel to play the Patriots and Jets.

Chicago will also play the NFC East, in Dallas against the Cowboys, and in the Meadowlands against the Giants. They will host Washington and Philadelphia.

Rounding out the schedule are home games against the Texans and 49ers, while traveling to Houston to take on the Texans.

All dates and times for games are TBD.

