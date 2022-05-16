Baseball players celebrate college commitments

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Four high school baseball players from the area got together to celebrate their college commitments. Hononegah's Dylan Sayles and Belvidere North teammates Mason Weckler, Lucas Gamble and Preston Sewell will all play college baseball, and they can't wait for the chance to take their skills to the next level.
"It means a lot," said Sayles, who will play at Indian Hills Community College ."A lot of hard work since I was young. I started playing travel when I was eight. It's always been a dream so it's finally coming true."
The Belvidere North trio of Weckler, Gamble and Sewell will head their own ways after high school.
"It takes a lot of hard work," said Weckler, who will play at UW-Stevens Point. "A lot of dedication, a lot of self-motivation to be able to get in and hit, pitch, do whatever you need to do. And get in the weight room also, just to get out and play at the next level."
They've envisioned this opportunity for a long time.
"It's always been a dream of mine, ever since I was little," said Gamble, who will play at Aurora University. "Getting to go to the next level and keep playing another four years of baseball. It's really cool."
It took years of honing their craft, but it's all paying off now.
"I've been playing baseball my whole life and just being able to go to the next level is awesome," said Sewell, who will play at Elmhurst. "All the time, dedication and hard work I've put into it is really showing."
The NIC-10 is in the final week of the regular season and the playoffs begin next week.